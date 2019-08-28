Madrazo wins 5th stage, Lopez takes overall lead in Vuelta

Angel Madrazo of Spain proved strongest on the final climb to win the fifth stage of the Spanish Vuelta on Wednesday, while Colombian Miguel Angel Lopez used a late charge to take the overall lead.

Madrazo took charge in the final 500 meters (547 yards) of the 170-kilometer (105-mile) stage, which ended on a mountain top by an astronomical observatory in the city of Arcos de las Salinas.

The rider from team Burgos-BH had stayed near the front throughout the final kilometers (miles) in a breakaway group that included teammate Jetse Bol and José Herrada of team Cofidis. Bol crossed the line in second place, 10 seconds off the lead, with Herrada coming in 12 seconds later.

Lopez, of Astana Pro Team, finished fourth in the stage, 47 seconds behind Madrazo. Alejandro Valverde, of Movistar Team, was fifth. Lopez and Valverde had been more than six minutes behind the breakaway group entering the final climb but cut most of the gap.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Lopez opened a 14-second gap to Primoz Roglic in the overall standings. Nairo Quintana was 23 seconds off the lead, while Valverde trailed by 28 seconds in fourth place. Irish rider Nicolas Roche, who held the leader's red jersey entering Wednesday's stage, fell to fifth place overall, 57 second behind Lopez.

Thursday's sixth stage will take riders nearly 200 kilometers (124 miles) from Mora de Rubielos to another mountain-top finish in Ares del Maestrat.