Griffin, d’Arnaud carry Omaha to 8-5 win over Nashville

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) -- Chase d'Arnaud had three hits and scored three runs, and Foster Griffin allowed just four hits over six innings as the Omaha Storm Chasers beat the Nashville Sounds 8-5 on Tuesday.

Griffin (8-5) allowed two runs while striking out three and walking three to pick up the win.

Omaha took the lead in the first when it put up four runs, including a triple by Erich Weiss that scored d'Arnaud.

Following the big inning, the Sounds cut into the deficit in the top of the next frame when Jett Bandy hit an RBI single, driving in Matt Davidson.

The Storm Chasers later added one run in the third and sixth innings and two in the eighth to secure the victory.

Tim Dillard (8-9) went 5 2/3 innings, allowing six runs and nine hits while striking out five in the Pacific Coast League game.

Davidson homered and singled twice, driving home three runs and scoring a couple for the Sounds.

Omaha improved to 10-4 against Nashville this season.