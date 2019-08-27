Sanchez helps to shut out Aberdeen, Lowell wins 2-0

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) -- Kelvin Sanchez and three other pitchers combined for a shutout as the Lowell Spinners defeated the Aberdeen IronBirds 2-0 on Tuesday.

Sanchez (3-4) picked up the win after he struck out one and walked one while allowing one hit over three scoreless innings. Kevin Magee (5-6) went five innings, allowing one run and five hits while striking out four in the New York-Penn League game.

Lowell scored its runs when Jaxx Groshans hit an RBI single in the fifth inning and Nick Decker scored on an error in the sixth.

Groshans singled three times in the win.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The IronBirds were held scoreless for the sixth time this season, while the Spinners' staff recorded their fourth shutout of the year.

Despite the loss, Aberdeen is 6-3 against Lowell this season.