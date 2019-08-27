Infante hits grand slam, leads Princeton over Pulaski

PULASKI, Va. (AP) -- Diego Infante hit a grand slam in the ninth inning, leading the Princeton Rays to a 13-5 win over the Pulaski Yankees on Tuesday.

The grand slam by Infante, part of a six-run inning, gave the Rays an 11-5 lead before Yunior Martinez hit a two-run home run later in the inning.

Princeton starter Christian Fernandez (2-2) picked up the win despite allowing five runs and seven hits over five innings. Opposing starter Renso Mejia (0-2) took the loss in the Appalachian League game after allowing three runs and six hits over four innings.