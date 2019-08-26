Carreras, Doyle lead Grand Junction to 14-11 win over Orem

OREM, Utah (AP) -- Julio Carreras hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, and Brenton Doyle had two hits and scored two runs as the Grand Junction Rockies defeated the Orem Owlz 14-11 on Monday.

The home run by Carreras scored Ronaiker Palma to tie the game 4-4.

The Rockies took the lead for good in the fifth when Christian Koss scored on an error.

Cayden Hatcher (3-3) got the win in relief while Jose Natera (1-3) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.

Stranding 13 men on base, the Owlz did not take advantage of some good scoring chances in the loss. Jose Verrier homered and doubled, driving home three runs and scoring a couple for the Owlz.