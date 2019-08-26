Gilliam’s single leads Trenton to 5-1 win over New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) -- Isiah Gilliam hit a run-scoring single in the fourth inning, leading the Trenton Thunder to a 5-1 win over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Monday.

Zack Zehner scored on the play to give the Thunder a 1-0 lead after he reached base with a single and advanced to second on a ground out by Hoy Jun Park.

With the score tied 1-1 in the seventh, the Thunder took the lead for good when Park scored on an error.

Trevor Lane (5-2) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while New Hampshire starter Yennsy Diaz (10-9) took the loss in the Eastern League game.