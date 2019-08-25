Martini’s homer leads Las Vegas to 2-0 win over Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) -- Nick Martini hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, leading the Las Vegas Aviators to a 2-0 win over the Tacoma Rainiers on Sunday. With the victory, the Aviators swept the four-game series.

The home run by Martini scored Trace Loehr and provided all the offense for Las Vegas.

Tanner Anderson (8-5) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Ryan Garton (4-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

The Rainiers were held scoreless for the ninth time this season, while the Aviators' staff recorded their sixth shutout of the year.

With the win, Las Vegas improved to 8-4 against Tacoma this season.