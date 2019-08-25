Edwards, Walters lead Clinton over Wisconsin

CLINTON, Iowa (AP) -- Evan Edwards hit a grand slam in the eighth inning, and Jake Walters tossed 7 2/3 scoreless innings as the Clinton LumberKings beat the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 12-1 on Sunday. The Timber Rattlers saw their five-game winning streak come to an end with the loss.

The grand slam by Edwards capped a five-run inning and gave the LumberKings a 12-0 lead after Kameron Misner hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

Walters (6-4) allowed four hits while striking out seven and walking one to pick up the win.

Adam Hill (6-9) went 3 1/3 innings, allowing three runs and two hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out two and walked five.

Clinton took advantage of some erratic Wisconsin pitching, drawing a season-high 10 walks in its victory.