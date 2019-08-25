Plassmeyer, Gomez lift Charlotte over Clearwater 8-0

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (AP) -- Moises Gomez homered and had two hits, driving in two, and Michael Plassmeyer allowed just one hit over five innings as the Charlotte Stone Crabs topped the Clearwater Threshers 8-0 on Sunday. The Stone Crabs swept the three-game series with the win.

Plassmeyer (7-2) struck out three to get the win.

In the bottom of the second, Charlotte scored on a double by Gomez that brought home Kaleo Johnson. Later in the inning, Michael Smith hit a sacrifice fly to give the Stone Crabs a 2-0 lead. The Stone Crabs then added five runs in the fifth and a run in the seventh. In the fifth, Joey Roach hit a three-run triple, while Gomez hit a solo home run in the seventh.

Ethan Lindow (0-2) went five innings, allowing seven runs and seven hits in the Florida State League game. He also struck out six and walked two.

The Threshers were blanked for the 22nd time this season, while the Stone Crabs' staff recorded their 20th shutout of the year.