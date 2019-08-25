German scheduled to start for Yankees at Dodgers

New York Yankees (84-47, first in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (86-45, first in the AL West)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Domingo German (16-3, 4.15 ERA) Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (13-2, 2.71 ERA)

LINE: Dodgers -173; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and New York will square off on Sunday.

The Dodgers are 52-17 in home games. Los Angeles' team on-base percentage of .336 is fifth in the MLB. Cody Bellinger leads the lineup with an OBP of .392.

The Yankees are 35-27 on the road. New York has a team on-base percentage of .341, good for third in the American League. DJ LeMahieu leads the lineup with a mark of .379. The Dodgers won the last meeting 2-1. Tony Gonsolin recorded his second victory and Justin Turner went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Los Angeles. CC Sabathia took his eighth loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 71 extra base hits and is batting .313. Max Muncy is 7-for-30 with a double, five home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LeMahieu leads the Yankees with 50 extra base hits and is batting .331. Gleyber Torres is 14-for-39 with two doubles, six home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .254 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Yankees: 4-6, .269 batting average, 6.17 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Dodgers Injuries: Ross Stripling: (neck), Rich Hill: (left forearm), Dylan Floro: (intercostal), Scott Alexander: (forearm), Alex Verdugo: (back), Tyler White: (upper back), Kristopher Negron: (neck), David Freese: (hamstring).

Yankees Injuries: Stephen Tarpley: (elbow), Luis Severino: (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: (elbow), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Ben Heller: (elbow), David Hale: (spine), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Jake Barrett: (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: (knee), Aaron Hicks: (elbow), Jacoby Ellsbury: (hip), Luke Voit: (hernia), Thairo Estrada: (hamstring), Edwin Encarnacion: (wrist), Greg Bird: (foot), Miguel Andujar: (labrum).