Avila leads Mexico to 9-4 win over Quintana Roo

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) -- Emmanuel Avila had two hits and scored two runs as the Diablos Rojos del Mexico beat the Tigres de Quintana Roo 9-4 on Sunday.

Mexico went up 8-0 in the third after Juan Carlos Gamboa hit a two-run single and then scored on a three-run home run by Ricardo Valenzuela.

Mexico starter Francisco Rios (2-1) picked up the win despite allowing three runs over five innings. Opposing starter Javier Solano (10-7) took the loss in the Mexican League game after giving up seven runs and three hits over 2 2/3 innings.