Berroa helps to shut out AZL Athletics Green, AZL Giants Orange wins 3-0

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Prelander Berroa and three other pitchers combined for a shutout as the AZL Giants Orange topped the AZL Athletics Green 3-0 on Sunday.

Berroa (1-0) went three scoreless innings, allowing one hit while striking out seven and walking one to pick up the win. Dennis Herrera (0-4) went four innings, allowing one run and three hits in the Arizona League game. He also struck out four and walked one.

In the bottom of the first, AZL Giants Orange grabbed the lead on an error that scored Luis Matos. The AZL Giants Orange then added single runs in the fifth and seventh innings. In the fifth, Javeyan Williams hit an RBI single, while Angel Guzman scored on a groundout in the seventh.

The AZL Athletics Green were blanked for the fifth time this season, while the AZL Giants Orange's staff recorded their third shutout of the year.

AZL Giants Orange improved to 5-0 against AZL Athletics Green this season.