Perez’s run leads Wilmington to 8-4 win over Down East

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) -- Cristian Perez scored when Brewer Hicklen was hit with a pitch in the eighth inning, leading the Wilmington Blue Rocks to an 8-4 win over the Down East Wood Ducks on Saturday.

The hit batsman started the scoring in a four-run inning and gave the Blue Rocks a 5-4 lead. Later in the inning, Tyler Hill and Dennicher Carrasco hit RBI singles.

Robert Garcia (4-2) got the win in relief while Jairo Beras (3-1) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

Bubba Thompson singled twice, also stealing a base for the Wood Ducks. Sherten Apostel doubled and singled, driving in a run and also scoring one.