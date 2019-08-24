Alu, Peterson lead Auburn over West Virginia

AUBURN, N.Y. (AP) -- Jake Alu hit a grand slam in the second inning, and Todd Peterson allowed just two hits over five innings as the Auburn Doubledays beat the West Virginia Black Bears 6-2 on Saturday.

The grand slam by Alu scored Onix Vega, J.T. Arruda, and Jeremy Ydens to give the Doubledays a 4-0 lead.

Following the big inning, the Black Bears cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Fernando Villegas scored on a wild pitch.

The Doubledays later tacked on two runs in the eighth when Ricardo Mendez scored on an error and Adalberto Carrillo scored on a pickoff to secure the victory.

Peterson (2-1) allowed one run while striking out four and walking two to get the win.

Jesus Valles (3-2) went six innings, allowing four runs and four hits in the New York-Penn League game. He also struck out three and walked one.