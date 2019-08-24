Long leads Kannapolis to 2-1 win over Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) -- Sam Long threw seven scoreless innings, leading the Kannapolis Intimidators over the Charleston RiverDogs in a 2-1 win on Saturday.

Long (8-5) picked up the win after he struck out six while allowing two hits.

Up 1-0 in the ninth, Kannapolis added to its lead when Lenyn Sosa hit an RBI triple, driving in Amado Nunez.

In the bottom of the ninth, Charleston saw its comeback attempt come up short after Josh Stowers hit a solo home run to cut the deficit to one.

Jhony Brito (6-4) went eight innings, allowing one run and two hits while striking out seven to take the hard-luck loss in the South Atlantic League game.

Stowers homered and singled for the RiverDogs.