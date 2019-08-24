‘River Pigs’ nickname of Adirondack team draws grunts

A new semi-pro baseball team in the Adirondacks is rooting around for a new nickname. Some residents grunted at "River Pigs."

The Adirondack Daily Enterprise reports that Tupper Lake Village Board Trustee David Maroun posted on Facebook Thursday night that the name of the new Empire League team will be changed.

The name River Pigs was chosen to reflect the region's logging history. River pigs were skilled loggers who broke up logjams on rivers.

But when the team was announced in late July, some Tupper Lake residents found the name "Pigs" sounded demeaning. Fire Chief Royce Cole says the village baseball committee will discuss other options over the weekend.

The team is to arrive in Tupper Lake next summer.