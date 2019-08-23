Valdez leads Tijuana to 13-6 win over Monterrey

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) -- Jesus Valdez hit two home runs and drove in six runs, as the Toros de Tijuana defeated the Sultanes de Monterrey 13-6 on Friday.

Valdez hit a solo shot in the third inning off Anthony Vasquez and then hit a grand slam in the fourth off Daniel Cruz. Junior Lake homered and singled twice, scoring four runs in the win.

Tijuana starter Horacio Ramirez (4-0) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Vasquez (1-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and nine hits over 3 1/3 innings.

Victor Mendoza doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs for the Sultanes.