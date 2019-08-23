Cintron’s single leads Visalia to 6-1 win over Modesto

VISALIA, Calif. (AP) -- Jancarlos Cintron hit a two-run single in the eighth inning, leading the Visalia Rawhide to a 6-1 win over the Modesto Nuts on Friday.

The single by Cintron started the scoring in a five-run inning and gave the Rawhide a 3-1 lead. Later in the inning, Alek Thomas hit an RBI single, scoring Jose Herrera.

Cole Bartlett (9-6) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Bernie Martinez (0-1) took the loss in the California League game.

With the win, Visalia improved to 17-8 against Modesto this season.