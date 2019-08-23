Lopez’s triple leads Lansing over South Bend in 10 innings

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) -- Otto Lopez hit a two-run triple in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Lansing Lugnuts to a 5-4 win over the South Bend Cubs on Friday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Lugnuts and a three-game winning streak for the Cubs.

The triple by Lopez scored Ryan Gold and LJ Talley.

In the bottom of the inning, South Bend scored on a single by Jake Slaughter that brought home Andy Weber. However, the rally ended when Cre Finfrock got Fidel Mejia to ground out to end the game.

Reliever Brody Rodning (1-0) went one inning, allowing one run and one hit to get the win. Sean Barry (0-3) went two innings, allowing two runs and four hits while walking one in the Midwest League game.

Talley homered and singled twice, scoring two runs in the win. Lopez was a home run short of the cycle, driving in two runs.

For the Cubs, Caleb Knight doubled and singled.