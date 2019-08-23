Martínez scores in an MLS-record 12th straight appearance

Atlanta United's Josef Martinez acknowledges the fans after scoring a goal against Orlando City during the second half of an MLS soccer match Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. AP Photo

Josef Martínez scored in an MLS-record 12th consecutive appearance, and Atlanta United beat Orlando City 1-0 on Friday night for its sixth straight victory.

Atlanta (15-9-3) has won five straight games in the series, and hasn't lost in eight all-time meetings. Orlando (9-12-7) had a four-game undefeated run end.

Martínez finished a give-and-go with a one-touch curling shot from the corner of the 18-yard box in the 60th minute. It was Martínez's 22nd goal of the season and 17th in a 12-game stretch.

Martínez has seven goals in his career against Orlando, his highest total against an MLS club.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Orlando had plenty of quality scoring chances but couldn't take advantage. Tesho Akindele settled a long pass and cut back his defender in the box but his low shot was denied by Brad Guzan midway through the first half. Akindele and Carlos Ascues combined for eight shot attempts.