Federowicz’s single leads Nashville to 3-1 win over Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Tim Federowicz hit a two-run single in the ninth inning, leading the Nashville Sounds to a 3-1 win over the Iowa Cubs on Friday.

The single by Federowicz scored Matt Davidson and Patrick Wisdom and was the game's last scoring play.

In the top of the first, Nashville grabbed the lead on a double by Andy Ibanez that scored Zack Granite. Iowa answered in the second inning when Johnny Field hit an RBI single, bringing home Mark Zagunis.

Kyle Bird (3-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Duane Underwood (2-7) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.