Lyons leads Aberdeen to 1-0 win over Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (AP) -- Jake Lyons allowed just three hits over five innings, leading the Aberdeen IronBirds over the Staten Island Yankees in a 1-0 win on Friday.

Lyons (2-4) picked up the win after he struck out two and walked one.

The game's only run was scored in the top of the sixth inning. After leading off the inning with a double, Mason Janvrin advanced to third on a flyout by Yusniel Diaz and then scored on a wild pitch.

Nelvin Correa (2-1) went six innings, allowing one run and two hits in the New York-Penn League game. He also struck out six and walked three.

The Yankees were blanked for the second time this season, while the IronBirds' staff recorded their 11th shutout of the year.

With the win, Aberdeen improved to 6-2 against Staten Island this season.