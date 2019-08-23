Brickhouse’s homer leads Missoula to 7-2 win over Great Falls

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) -- Spencer Brickhouse hit a solo home run in the second inning, leading the Missoula Osprey to a 7-2 win over the Great Falls Voyagers in the first game of a doubleheader on Friday.

The home run by Brickhouse gave the Osprey a 1-0 lead.

The Osprey later added four runs in the third and one in the fifth and sixth to secure the victory.

Oliver Rosario (1-0) got the win in relief while Great Falls starter Sammy Peralta (1-1) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.

For the Voyagers, Ty Greene reached base three times.