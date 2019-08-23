Pirates face off against the Reds in division matchup

Cincinnati Reds (60-66, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (52-75, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Anthony DeSclafani (8-7, 4.40 ERA) Pirates: Mitch Keller (1-2, 8.86 ERA)

LINE: Pirates -105; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh will host Cincinnati in a meeting of division rivals.

The Pirates are 21-37 against opponents from the NL Central. The Pittsburgh offense has compiled a .262 batting average as a team this season, good for seventh in the league. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with a mark of .327.

The Reds are 28-32 against teams from the NL Central. The Cincinnati pitching staff has a combined team ERA of 4.13, Trevor Bauer leads the staff with a mark of 4.16.

TOP PERFORMERS: Starling Marte leads the Pirates with 139 hits and is batting .288. Kevin Newman has 10 hits and is batting .256 over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Freddy Galvis leads the Reds with 135 hits and has 61 RBIs. Aristides Aquino is 7-for-36 with four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .225 batting average, 5.46 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Reds: 4-6, .263 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Pirates Injuries: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Edgar Santana: (elbow), Richard Rodriguez: (shoulder), Chad Kuhl: (elbow), Clay Holmes: (quad), Nick Burdi: (biceps), Chris Archer: (shoulder), Gregory Polanco: (shoulder), Lonnie Chisenhall: (finger).

Reds Injuries: Tyler Mahle: (hamstring), Jesse Winker: (back), Joey Votto: (back), Derek Dietrich: (shoulder), Juan Graterol: (head), Curt Casali: (knee).