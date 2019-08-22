Magee carries Aberdeen to 4-1 win over Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (AP) -- Kevin Magee tossed a three-hit complete game, leading the Aberdeen IronBirds to a 4-1 win over the Staten Island Yankees on Thursday.

Magee (5-5) picked up the win after he struck out 10 while allowing one run.

Staten Island started the scoring in the first inning when Ezequiel Duran hit a solo home run.

Aberdeen answered in the next half-inning, scoring three runs to take the lead for good. Mason Janvrin hit an RBI single, driving in Andrew Fregia en route to the two-run lead.

The IronBirds tacked on another run in the fourth when Jean Carmona scored on a passed ball.

Abismael Villaman (2-2) went 4 1/3 innings, allowing four runs and six hits in the New York-Penn League game. He also struck out two and walked two.

Duran homered and singled for the Yankees.

Aberdeen improved to 5-2 against Staten Island this season.