Leon hits walk-off single, DSL Orioles2 beats DSL Rockies 3-2

, (AP) -- Hector Leon hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the DSL Orioles2 beat the DSL Rockies 3-2 on Thursday.

Noelberth Romero scored the game-winning run after he entered the game as a pinch runner.

The DSL Orioles2 tied the game 2-2 in the bottom of the eighth when Wilkin Grullon hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Leon as part of a two-run inning.

Reliever Joldanny Genao (1-0) went one scoreless inning, walking one to pick up the win. Francis Rivera (1-4) went one inning, allowing one run and two hits in the Dominican Summer League game. He also struck out one and walked two.