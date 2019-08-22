Pena, Mendoza spur DSL Tigers1 to 1-0 win over DSL Cubs2

, (AP) -- Carlos Mendoza singled twice, and Carlos Pena struck out nine hitters over five innings as the DSL Tigers1 beat the DSL Cubs2 1-0 on Thursday.

Pena (5-0) allowed two hits to get the win.

The game's only run was scored in the bottom of the third inning. After reaching base on a walk, Yoan Bravo advanced to second on an error, went to third on a wild pitch, and then scored on a wild pitch.

Gregori Montano (0-4) went six innings, allowing one run and four hits in the Dominican Summer League game. He also struck out six and walked three.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The DSL Cubs2 were held off the scoreboard for the third time this season, while the DSL Tigers1's staff recorded their third shutout of the year.

Despite the loss, DSL Cubs2 is 7-3 against DSL Tigers1 this season.