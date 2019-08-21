Taylor’s homer leads Fayetteville to 7-0 win over Down East

KINSTON, N.C. (AP) -- Chandler Taylor hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning, leading the Fayetteville Woodpeckers to a 7-0 win over the Down East Wood Ducks on Wednesday.

The home run by Taylor scored Jeremy Pena and Corey Julks to give the Woodpeckers a 3-0 lead.

The Woodpeckers later added three runs in the fifth and one in the ninth to punctuate the blowout.

Fayetteville starter Shawn Dubin (4-5) picked up the win after not allowing a hit or run over five innings. Opposing starter Scott Engler (3-1) took the loss in the Carolina League game after allowing three runs and four hits over 3 1/3 innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Wood Ducks were held off the scoreboard for the ninth time this season, while the Woodpeckers' staff recorded their 12th shutout of the year.

Despite the loss, Down East is 8-3 against Fayetteville this season.