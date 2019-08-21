De La Cruz scores winning run, DSL Nationals beats DSL Angels 4-3 in walk-off finish

, (AP) -- Christopher De La Cruz scored the winning run in the ninth inning, as the DSL Nationals beat the DSL Angels 4-3 on Wednesday.

Darimel Mora hit a solo home run in the third inning to give the DSL Angels a 1-0 lead. The DSL Nationals came back to take the lead in the third inning when Jeisel Acosta hit an RBI single and Yeuri Amparo scored when a runner was thrown out.

DSL Angels tied the game 3-3 in the sixth when Willi Fana hit an RBI double, driving in Starlin Gill.

Reliever Eliel Marcano (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out one while allowing two hits over two scoreless innings. Victor Rodriguez (2-2) went 3 2/3 innings, allowing one run and two hits in the Dominican Summer League game. He also struck out three and walked two.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

De La Cruz tripled and singled, scoring three runs in the win.