Sports
De La Cruz scores winning run, DSL Nationals beats DSL Angels 4-3 in walk-off finish
, (AP) -- Christopher De La Cruz scored the winning run in the ninth inning, as the DSL Nationals beat the DSL Angels 4-3 on Wednesday.
Darimel Mora hit a solo home run in the third inning to give the DSL Angels a 1-0 lead. The DSL Nationals came back to take the lead in the third inning when Jeisel Acosta hit an RBI single and Yeuri Amparo scored when a runner was thrown out.
DSL Angels tied the game 3-3 in the sixth when Willi Fana hit an RBI double, driving in Starlin Gill.
Reliever Eliel Marcano (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out one while allowing two hits over two scoreless innings. Victor Rodriguez (2-2) went 3 2/3 innings, allowing one run and two hits in the Dominican Summer League game. He also struck out three and walked two.
De La Cruz tripled and singled, scoring three runs in the win.
Comments