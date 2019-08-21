Sports
The XFL’s eight teams have their logos and team colors. What’s Seattle’s team name?
We’ve got team names and logos for all eight XFL teams and their respective cities.
XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck announced the eight teams that will kick off the second version of the XFL in February of 2020.
The XFL franchise in Seattle will be called ... The Seattle Dragons
Here are the team names and logos for the rest of the seven teams in the league
Dallas Renegades
Houston Roughnecks
Los Angeles Wildcats
New York Guardians
St. Louis Battle Hawks
Tampa Bay Vipers
Washington D.C. Defenders
Comments