Mets, streaking Ramos set for matchup against Indians

Cleveland Indians (74-51, second in the AL Central) vs. New York Mets (64-60, third in the AL East)

Flushing, Queens; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Shane Bieber (12-5, 3.27 ERA) Mets: Steven Matz (7-7, 4.33 ERA)

LINE: Indians -160; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York's Ramos puts 13-game hit streak on the line against Indians.

The Mets are 34-21 in home games. New York has hit 180 home runs as a team this season. Pete Alonso leads the team with 40, averaging one every 11.2 at-bats.

The Indians have gone 35-25 away from home. The Cleveland pitching staff has a team ERA of 3.75, Shane Bieber leads the staff with a mark of 3.27.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alonso leads the Mets with 67 extra base hits and is slugging .604. Michael Conforto is 10-for-38 with three home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Carlos Santana leads the Indians with 78 RBIs and is batting .292. Jose Ramirez is 11-for-36 with three doubles, four home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .318 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Indians: 5-5, .284 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Mets Injuries: Drew Smith: (elbow), Jacob Rhame: (elbow), Robert Gsellman: (triceps), Dominic Smith: (foot), Brandon Nimmo: (neck), J.D. Davis: (leg), Yoenis Cespedes: (heels), Jeff McNeil: (hamstring), Jed Lowrie: (knee), Robinson Cano: (hamstring).

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: (groin), Jefry Rodriguez: (shoulder), Dan Otero: (shoulder), Tyler Olson: (undisclosed), Corey Kluber: (arm), A.J. Cole: (shoulder), Carlos Carrasco: (leukemia), Cody Anderson: (elbow), Bradley Zimmer: (shoulder), Jordan Luplow: (hamstring), Christian Arroyo: (forearm).