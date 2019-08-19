Bond’s triple leads AZL Giants Orange to 9-4 win over AZL Cubs 1

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Aaron Bond hit a three-run triple in the eighth inning, leading the AZL Giants Orange to a 9-4 win over the AZL Cubs 1 on Tuesday.

The triple by Bond started the scoring in a five-run inning and gave the AZL Giants Orange a 7-4 lead. Later in the inning, P.J. Hilson hit a sacrifice fly and Abdiel Layer hit an RBI double.

Evan Lumbert (3-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Shane Combs (1-2) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

With the win, AZL Giants Orange remains undefeated (5-0) against AZL Cubs 1 this season.