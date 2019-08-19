Rosario’s homer leads Batavia to 8-6 win over Mahoning Valley

NILES, Ohio (AP) -- Dalvy Rosario hit a three-run home run in the third inning, leading the Batavia Muckdogs to an 8-6 win over the Mahoning Valley Scrappers on Monday. The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Muckdogs and a four-game winning streak for the Scrappers.

The home run by Rosario scored Dustin Skelton and J.D. Orr to give the Muckdogs a 3-2 lead.

The Muckdogs later added runs in four additional innings to secure the victory.

Joey Steele (2-0) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Francis Cespedes (2-4) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

In the losing effort, Mahoning Valley got contributions throughout its order, as five players collected at least two hits. Brayan Rocchio homered and singled, also stealing two bases.