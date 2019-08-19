Armenta, Guenther lift Princeton over Elizabethton 8-2

PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) -- Angelo Armenta doubled and singled twice, scoring three runs as the Princeton Rays beat the Elizabethton Twins 8-2 on Monday.

Jake Guenther singled three times for Princeton.

Princeton batted around in the second inning, sending 10 batters to the plate and scoring five runs, including a single by Guenther that scored Kevin Melendez.

The Rays later added two runs in the third and one in the fifth. In the third, Yunior Martinez scored on a strikeout and Armenta scored on an error, while Daiwer Castellanos hit an RBI single in the fifth.

Trevor Brigden (2-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Elizabethton starter Andriu Marin (2-3) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.