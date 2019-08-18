Ernesto’s walk leads AZL Brewers Gold to 5-1 win over AZL Padres 1

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) -- Larry Ernesto drew a bases-loaded walk in the fifth inning, leading the AZL Brewers Gold to a 5-1 win over the AZL Padres 1 on Monday.

Juan Martinez scored on the play to break a scoreless tie after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on a walk by Odrick Pitre and then went to third on a wild pitch.

After AZL Brewers Gold added a run in the seventh on a home run by Abimael Gonzalez, the AZL Padres 1 cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Payton Smith hit an RBI single, driving in Brandon Valenzuela.

The AZL Brewers Gold later added two runs in the eighth and one in the ninth. In the eighth, Zane Zurbrugg and Roberto Molina hit RBI singles, while Felix Valerio scored on a groundout in the ninth.

Starter Peyton Long (2-3) got the win while Noel Vela (0-3) took the loss in relief in the Arizona League game.