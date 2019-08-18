Rivero leads Leon to 13-6 win over Oaxaca

OAXACA, Mexico (AP) -- Carlos Rivero hit two home runs and drove in six runs, as the Bravos de Leon defeated the Guerreros de Oaxaca 13-6 on Sunday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Bravos and a four-game winning streak for the Guerreros.

Rivero hit a two-run shot in the third inning off Irwin Delgado and then hit a three-run homer in the eighth off Erick Casillas. Matt Clark was a double short of the cycle, scoring four runs in the win.

Starter Yasutomo Kubo (8-13) got the win while Edward Paredes (0-2) took the loss in relief in the Mexican League game.