Pinero’s single leads Wisconsin to 7-3 win over Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) -- Antonio Pinero hit a two-run single in the seventh inning, leading the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers to a 7-3 win over the Peoria Chiefs on Sunday.

The single by Pinero capped a three-run inning and gave the Timber Rattlers a 4-1 lead after Chad McClanahan hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

The Timber Rattlers later added two runs in the eighth and one in the ninth. In the eighth, Jesus Lujano scored on a wild pitch, while Pinero scored on an error in the ninth.

McClanahan singled three times, driving in two runs for Wisconsin.

Jake Cousins (1-0) got the win in relief while Peoria starter Parker Kelly (3-4) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

For the Chiefs, Carlos Soto homered and doubled, scoring two runs.