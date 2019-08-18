Knight’s single leads State College to 3-1 win over Auburn

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) -- Cameron Knight hit a run-scoring single in the second inning, leading the State College Spikes to a 3-1 win over the Auburn Doubledays in the second game of a doubleheader on Sunday.

The single by Knight, part of a two-run inning, gave the Spikes a 1-0 lead before Luis Flores hit a sacrifice fly later in the inning.

After State College added a run in the fifth when Brylie Ware hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Martin Figueroa, the Doubledays cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when J.T. Arruda hit an RBI single, scoring Ricardo Mendez.

Hector Villalobos (3-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Auburn starter Amos Willingham (1-4) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Spikes swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 4-3.