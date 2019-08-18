Robert hits two homers as Charlotte tops Columbus 8-2

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -- Luis Robert hit two of the Charlotte Knights' five home runs in an 8-2 win over the Columbus Clippers on Sunday.

Danny Mendick, Charlie Tilson and Yermin Mercedes also homered for the Knights.

Robert hit a two-run shot in the third inning off Jared Robinson and then hit a solo homer in the eighth off Dioner Navarro.

Starter Matt Tomshaw (3-1) got the win while Robinson (2-1) took the loss in relief in the International League game.