Wisely’s single leads Princeton to 4-2 win over Elizabethton

PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) -- Brett Wisely hit a run-scoring single in the first inning, leading the Princeton Rays to a 4-2 win over the Elizabethton Twins on Sunday.

Aldenis Sanchez scored on the play to give the Rays a 1-0 lead after he reached base with a single and stole second.

The Rays later added a run in the second and two in the fourth. In the second, Yunior Martinez hit an RBI single, while Jhosner Vargas hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Martinez in the fourth.

Stanly Sabino (5-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Elizabethton starter Ben Gross (3-3) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Max Smith homered and doubled for the Twins.