Gold, Jones spur Hartford to 8-1 win over Binghamton
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) -- Mylz Jones hit a three-run home run and had three hits, driving in six, and Brandon Gold allowed just six hits over eight innings as the Hartford Yard Goats defeated the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 8-1 on Sunday. The Yard Goats swept the three-game series with the win.
Gold (10-5) picked up the win after he struck out six while allowing one run.
Up 2-0 in the third, Hartford extended its lead when Jones hit a two-run double.
The Yard Goats later added three runs in the fifth and one in the seventh to punctuate the blowout.
Kevin Smith (3-2) went four innings, allowing six runs and eight hits in the Eastern League game. He also struck out three and walked two.
With the win, Hartford improved to 7-2 against Binghamton this season.
