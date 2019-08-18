Varnell, Perez carry Winston-Salem to 4-1 win over Potomac

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) -- Carlos Perez had three hits and two RBI, and Taylor Varnell allowed just four hits over six innings as the Winston-Salem Dash beat the Potomac Nationals 4-1 on Sunday.

Varnell (1-1) picked up the win after he struck out five while allowing one run.

Potomac started the scoring in the first inning. After hitting a double, Cole Freeman advanced to third on a double by KJ Harrison and then scored on a double by Harrison.

The Dash took the lead for good with four runs in the fifth inning. Perez hit a two-run double en route to the three-run lead.

Jackson Tetreault (2-2) went 4 2/3 innings, allowing four runs and six hits in the Carolina League game. He also struck out three and walked two.