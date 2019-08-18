Mets visit Kansas City, aim to build on deGrom’s solid showing

New York Mets (63-60, fourth in the NL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (44-79, fourth in the NL Central)

Kansas City, Kansas; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Zack Wheeler (9-7, 4.37 ERA) Royals: Glenn Sparkman (3-8, 5.32 ERA)

LINE: Mets favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Jacob deGrom. deGrom threw seven innings, surrendering one run on three hits with five strikeouts against Kansas City.

The Royals are 24-38 on their home turf. Kansas City has hit 125 home runs as a team this season. Jorge Soler leads the club with 35, averaging one every 12.6 at-bats.

The Mets are 29-39 in road games. New York's lineup has 178 home runs this season, Pete Alonso leads them with 39 homers. The Mets won the last meeting 4-1. Jacob deGrom secured his eighth victory and Juan Lagares went 3-for-4 with a triple and an RBI for New York. Jakob Junis registered his 11th loss for Kansas City.

TOP PERFORMERS: Soler leads the Royals with 60 extra base hits and is batting .259. Hunter Dozier is 15-for-41 with three doubles, two triples, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Kansas City.

Alonso leads the Mets with 65 extra base hits and is batting .266. Michael Conforto is 8-for-34 with two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 4-6, .208 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Mets: 6-4, .302 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Royals Injuries: Trevor Oaks: (hip), Jesse Hahn: (elbow), Danny Duffy: (hamstring), Adalberto Mondesi: (shoulder), Salvador Perez: (elbow), Cam Gallagher: (oblique).

Mets Injuries: Drew Smith: (elbow), Jacob Rhame: (elbow), Robert Gsellman: (triceps), Dominic Smith: (foot), Brandon Nimmo: (neck), J.D. Davis: (leg), Yoenis Cespedes: (heels), Jeff McNeil: (hamstring), Jed Lowrie: (knee), Robinson Cano: (hamstring).