Angels rally for 4 runs in 7th inning to beat White Sox 6-5

Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout drives in two runs with a single against the Chicago White Sox during the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. AP Photo

Mike Trout and Brian Goodwin drove in two runs apiece, and the Los Angeles Angels scored four in the seventh inning to rally past the Chicago White Sox 6-5 on Saturday night.

Los Angeles sent 10 batters to the plate in the seventh and scored off four Chicago pitchers. Trout lined a bases-loaded single to left field to knock in two runs, and Justin Upton tied it with a sharp grounder that went under the glove of third baseman Ryan Goins.

Trout scored the go-ahead run when Goodwin drew a bases-loaded walk from Evan Marshall (3-2) with two outs.

The Angels trailed by four going into the bottom of the third before starting their comeback. Upton's solo home run to center field made it 5-2.

Taylor Cole (3-4) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless ball. Hansel Robles retired the side in order in the ninth for his 18th save.

Eloy Jiménez homered during a four-run third inning for the White Sox, who lost for just the second time in 44 games when leading after six innings.

Jiménez hit a two-run shot to center off José Suarez for his 21st of the season, which leads AL rookies. His drive came after James McCann gave the White Sox a 3-1 lead with a double to left.

The White Sox got on the board quickly. Leury Garcia led off with a triple to right on the sixth pitch of the game and scored on Tim Anderson's groundout.

The Angels tied it in the second on Goodwin's solo homer to center.

FOR STARTERS

Héctor Santiago went 4 2/3 innings in his second start this season for the White Sox and yielded two runs on four hits.

The Angels went with an opener for the 23rd time this season. Noé Ramirez got the start for the fifth time and allowed a run on two hits in 1 1/3 innings before giving way to Suarez. The left-hander went four innings and was tagged for four runs and six hits.

TRAINER'S ROOM

White Sox: LHP Manny Banuelos (shoulder inflammation), on the 60-day injured list, has started a rehab assignment at Class A Winston-Salem with no timetable for a return. . RHP Carson Fulmer continues to feel tightness in his strained right hamstring, limiting his activity.

Angels: Shohei Ohtani threw curveballs for the first time since Tommy John surgery last fall during a 40-pitch session. The right-hander said he threw 10-12 curves and that his fastball reached 85 mph. ... SS Andrelton Simmons (left ankle sprain) took swings in a batting cage for the first time since going on the injured list Aug. 4.

UP NEXT

White Sox: RHP Dylan Cease (6-9, 5.10 ERA) will face the Angels for the first time.

Angels: RHP Griffin Canning (4-6, 4.86 ERA) has allowed three runs or fewer in all but four of 16 starts this season.