Sanford’s double leads Staten Island to 4-3 win over Hudson Valley

WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. (AP) -- Jacob Sanford hit a two-run double in the fifth inning, leading the Staten Island Yankees to a 4-3 win over the Hudson Valley Renegades on Saturday.

The double by Sanford capped a three-run inning and gave the Yankees a 3-1 lead after Andres Chaparro drew a bases-loaded walk earlier in the inning.

The Yankees tacked on another run in the seventh when Ezequiel Duran scored on a pickoff error.

Hudson Valley saw its comeback attempt come up short after K.V. Edwards hit a solo home run and Jordyn Muffley scored on a pickoff in the eighth to cut the Staten Island lead to 4-3.

Staten Island right-hander Anderson Munoz (6-2) picked up the win after allowing one run on just two hits over five innings. Opposing starter Rodolfo Sanchez (2-2) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game after he allowed two runs on just three hits over 4 2/3 innings.