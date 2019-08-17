Johnson’s single leads Columbus to 3-2 win over Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -- Daniel Johnson hit a run-scoring single in the sixth inning, leading the Columbus Clippers to a 3-2 win over the Charlotte Knights in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Yu Chang scored on the play after he led off the inning with a double and advanced to third on an error.

The Clippers tied the game 2-2 when Mark Mathias hit an RBI double, driving in Jake Bauers in the fifth.

James Hoyt (2-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Juan Minaya (4-2) took the loss in the International League game.