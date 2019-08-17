Valdez hits grand slam, leads Fayetteville over Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) -- Enmanuel Valdez hit a grand slam in the first inning, leading the Fayetteville Woodpeckers to a 9-4 win over the Frederick Keys on Saturday.

The grand slam by Valdez capped a seven-run inning and gave the Woodpeckers a 7-0 lead after Corey Julks hit a three-run home run earlier in the inning.

The Woodpeckers later tacked on a run in both the sixth and eighth innings. Scott Manea hit solo home runs in both innings.

Manea homered twice, scoring three runs while driving in two for Fayetteville. Ross Adolph doubled and singled twice.

Jojanse Torres (7-0) got the win with 4 2/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Frederick starter David Lebron (2-5) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

For the Keys, Cole Billingsley doubled and singled twice, also stealing a base.

With the win, Fayetteville improved to 8-2 against Frederick this season.