Rogers, Brigman lift Jacksonville over Tennessee 2-0

KODAK, Tenn. (AP) -- Bryson Brigman singled three times, and Trevor Rogers struck out 10 hitters over seven innings as the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp topped the Tennessee Smokies 2-0 on Saturday.

Rogers (1-1) picked up the win after he walked one while allowing two hits.

Jacksonville scored its runs when Rogers hit an RBI single in the fifth inning and Lewin Diaz hit a solo home run in the sixth.

Erick Leal (2-4) went 5 2/3 innings, allowing two runs and eight hits while striking out three in the Southern League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Smokies were held off the scoreboard for the 11th time this season, while the Jumbo Shrimp's staff recorded their 10th shutout of the year.

With the win, Jacksonville improved to 7-3 against Tennessee this season.