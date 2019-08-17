Thomas crushes Medinah with 61 and takes 6-shot lead

Fans shelter from the rain as they walk round the course during the third round of the BMW Championship golf tournament at Medinah Country Club, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in Medinah, Ill. The National Weather Service is warning of widespread severe weather Monday, beginning with scattered showers throughout the day and culminating tonight with the possibility of winds of up to 70 mph, quarter-sized hail, flooding and "a tornado or two possible." AP Photo

Justin Thomas opened with five straight birdies, added a pair of eagles and shattered the course record at soft, vulnerable Medinah with an 11-under 61 to take a six-shot lead into the final round of the BMW Championship.

Thomas hit 5-wood to 2 feet for an eagle on No. 10, holed out from 180 yards with an 8-iron on No. 16 and eight birdies.

He was at 21-under 195, six shots clear of Tony Finau and Patrick Cantlay, and with a clear path to his first victory in a year. It also would give him the FedEx Cup lead going into the Tour Championship next week at East Lake.

The start of the final round has been moved up because of more rain expected overnight and early Sunday.