Olivares, Gil lead DSL Rockies to 7-3 win over DSL Nationals

, (AP) -- Gabriel Gil hit a three-run home run and had two hits, and Manuel Olivares tossed five scoreless innings as the DSL Rockies topped the DSL Nationals 7-3 on Saturday.

Olivares (3-1) picked up the win after he struck out three while allowing two hits.

Up 1-0, DSL Rockies batted around in the fourth inning, sending 10 batters to the plate and scoring six runs, including a three-run home run by Gil.

Jose Mercedes (0-5) went three innings, allowing seven runs and seven hits in the Dominican Summer League game. He also struck out two and walked two.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

DSL Rockies improved to 6-2 against DSL Nationals this season.